Anton Lundell News: Lights lamp in loss

Lundell scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Lundell's tally stretched the Panthers' lead to 3-0 late in the first period. The center has four points in as many games in the Cup Finals as he continues to make a noticeable impact from the third line. Lundell is up to 16 points, 42 shots on net, 27 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 21 playoff outings.