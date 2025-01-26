Anton Lundell News: Scores lone goal in loss

Lundell scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lundell continues to simmer with three goals and two assists over his last six contests. He broke up Adin Hill's shutout bid early in the third period. Lundell is up to 12 goals, 33 points, 101 shots on net, 83 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plu-8 rating through 50 outings overall. He's clicking in a third-line role right now, and his physical play can add a little extra value to his profile as a depth center in fantasy who is on pace for a career year.