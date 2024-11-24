Anton Lundell News: Two-point effort in loss

Lundell scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Lundell ended a six-game point drought with his two-point effort. The 23-year-old hasn't been able to generate as much offense from the third line and second power-play unit, but the Panthers have their regular complement of top-six forwards. For the season, Lundell is at seven goals, nine helpers, 48 shots on net, 25 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 21 appearances as one of the team's strongest two-way forwards.