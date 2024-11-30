Anze Kopitar News: Brilliant season continues

Kopitar scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Kopitar can put up points in multiple ways, and he did it again Saturday. He batted the puck past Anton Forsberg with a chest-high backhand on a rebound early in the third period that stood as the game-winner. Kopitar has eight goals, 29 points, 32 shots and a plus-10 rating in 25 games. He also has 290 faceoff wins, four game-winners and 10 power-play points. The future Hall-of-Fame center is on pace for his best regular season since a 92-point effort in 2017-18.