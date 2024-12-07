Fantasy Hockey
Anze Kopitar

Anze Kopitar News: Earns helper in 1,400th game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Kopitar registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Playing in his 1,400th career game, Kopitar was able to mark the occasion when he set up Adrian Kempe for the opening goal. Kopitar is currently 43rd all time in games played, but he could get as 31st by the end of the 2024-25 regular season. It's a testament to his durability -- since his age-30 season is 2017-18, he's missed just three games. The 37-year-old is now at eight goals, 23 helpers, 33 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 27 appearances this season, and that includes 10 points over his last seven outings.

Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
