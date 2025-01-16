Anze Kopitar News: Grabs helper Thursday

Kopitar notched an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Kopitar has been limited to two assists over six games in January, though this was the first time in that span where the Kings scored more than three goals. The 37-year-old's five blocks were also a season high. The center is up to 41 points, 54 shots on net, 33 blocks and a plus-20 rating through 42 contests. Kopitar is playing at a high level in all zones and remains a steady option for fantasy managers.