Anze Kopitar News: Two goals in Philly

Kopitar scored two goals in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

The Kings' long-time captain tied the score at 3-3 inside the final minute of the second period, then got in on the fun as the team blew the game open in the third. It's Kopitar's sixth multi-point performance in the last 12 contests, a stretch in which he's erupted for five goals and 16 points with a plus-12 rating. The 37-year-old is up to 10 goals and 37 points in 37 appearances this season, putting him on pace for his first 90-point campaign since 2017-18.