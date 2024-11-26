Fantasy Hockey
Artem Zub Injury: Moves to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Zub (foot) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Ottawa recalled Donovan Sebrango from AHL Belleville in a corresponding move. Zub sustained a fractured foot following a blocked shot in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver. He won't be available to play until at least Dec. 19 against Calgary, but he could be out longer. Zub has compiled two assists, 13 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots and 16 hits through 11 appearances this season.

