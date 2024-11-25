Artem Zub Injury: Suffers fractured foot
Zub won't play Monday against Calgary and is out indefinitely due to a fractured foot, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Zub didn't practice Sunday after blocking a shot in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver. A timeline for his return is unclear, but he will be out for a while. Travis Hamonic will move up to the top pairing alongside Jake Sanderson, while Jacob Bernard-Docker will return to the lineup. Zub has accounted for two assists, 13 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots and 16 hits through 11 appearances this season.
