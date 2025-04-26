Fantasy Hockey
Artem Zub headshot

Artem Zub News: Garners helper in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Zub notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Zub picked up his first point of the postseason on a David Perron tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Zub has added two hits, six blocked shots, three shots on net and a minus-2 rating over four contests. He's playing in a top-four role as a shutdown defenseman, so expected his scoring to be limited while he continues to focus on his own zone.

