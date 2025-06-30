Arthur Kaliyev Injury: Hits free agency

The Rangers didn't extend a qualifying offer to Kaliyev (upper body) on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

After topping 50 appearances in each of his final three full seasons with the Kings, Kaliyev was hampered by injuries last year, appearing in just 14 games and recording three goals, an assist, seven hits, two blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 11:13 of ice time. He missed the end of the 2024-25 campaign due to an upper-body injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of training camp this fall.