Artturi Lehkonen

Artturi Lehkonen News: Scores again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Lehkonen has a goal in three straight games and has scored seven times over his last 10 outings. The 29-year-old winger tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but the Avalanche couldn't keep pace in the third. Lehkonen is up to 21 goals (matching his career high), eight assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 40 appearances this season. He can be effective on the second line, but he could also play alongside Nathan MacKinnon at times when head coach Jared Bednar wants a different look in the top six.

Artturi Lehkonen
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
