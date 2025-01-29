Artturi Lehkonen News: Scores again in loss

Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Lehkonen has a goal in three straight games and has scored seven times over his last 10 outings. The 29-year-old winger tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but the Avalanche couldn't keep pace in the third. Lehkonen is up to 21 goals (matching his career high), eight assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 40 appearances this season. He can be effective on the second line, but he could also play alongside Nathan MacKinnon at times when head coach Jared Bednar wants a different look in the top six.