Arturs Silovs News: Appears in relief

Silovs stopped all four shots he faced in relief of Kevin Lankinen in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Silovs played the last 8:55 of the contest after Lankinen was mercifully pulled following a 20-for-27-save performance. This was Silovs' fourth appearance of the season and the only one in which he hasn't given up a goal -- he's yielded 15 tallies on 78 shots for an .808 save percentage. Lankinen has had a heavy workload, but he's been the Canucks' best option in goal since Thatcher Demko (knee) remains out. As such, expect Silovs to remain in the backup role for the foreseeable future.