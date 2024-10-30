Arturs Silovs News: Expected to start Wednesday

Silovs is slated to start at home against the Devils on Wednesday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Silovs hasn't been in net since allowing three goals on 26 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 15. The Canucks have been leaning heavily on Kevin Lankinen, who has done well overall with a 4-0-2 record, 2.29 GAA and .920 save percentage across six outings. However, Lankinen has struggled recently, surrendering at least three goals in each of his past three starts, which might be why the Canucks decided it was time to mix things up. New Jersey ranks ninth offensively with 3.67 goals per game, so Silovs is drawing a tough assignment.