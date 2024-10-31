Arturs Silovs News: Torched for six goals

Silovs gave up six goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Devils.

Silovs didn't get any scoring help, but the 23-year-old struggled after watching the last five games from the bench. He's now allowed 15 goals on 74 shots while going 0-2-1 over three outings this season. It's been a nightmarish start to the season for Silovs, and he could be at risk of losing the backup job to Jiri Patera while Thatcher Demko (knee) remains on season-opening injured reserve. Patera has gone 1-1-1 with a 2.73 GAA and an .896 save percentage over four outings at AHL Abbotsford this season, and Silovs is waivers-exempt, so making such a switch would be relatively easy if the Canucks deem it necessary.