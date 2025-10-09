Levshunov made Chicago's roster out of training camp and has gotten into each of the Blackhawks' first two games. While it's still early, there's reason to believe the 19-year-old will be a regular with the Blackhawks throughout the year. After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, he had five goals, 22 points and 59 PIM across 52 regular-season appearances with AHL Rockford as well as six assists in 18 outings with Chicago during the 2024-25 campaign. Levshunov has tons of offensive upside, so he's worth keeping a close eye on.