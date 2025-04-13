Artyom Levshunov News: Plucks apple Saturday

Levshunov notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Levshunov snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 19-year-old defenseman, one of the Blackhawks' top prospects, has gotten shuffled down the lineup a bit with the arrival of Sam Rinzel. Levshunov and Rinzel could end up competing for first-pairing minutes in 2025-26, though they could be risky options in redraft leagues if the Blackhawks' roster doesn't make significant improvements. Through 16 appearances, Levshunov has six assists, 21 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-15 rating. He is eligible to participate in AHL Rockford's playoff run.