Arvid Soderblom News: Bounces back in rematch

Soderblom turned aside 30 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Soderblom allowed five goals in a loss to New York on Thursday, but he was on the winning side Sunday against the Isles. The game was on the verge of heading to overtime, but Connor Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 4-3 lead with less than a minute left in the third period. Soderblom has now won two of his last three games after registering just one victory over his first eight outings of the campaign. The Swedish netminder has a 3-7-1 record, .909 save percentage and 2.76 GAA through 11 appearances.