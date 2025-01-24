Arvid Soderblom News: Just falls short Friday

Soderblom allowed four goals on 40 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Soderblom had put together a strong game, but power-play goals by Jake Guentzel late in the third period and Nikita Kucherov in overtime ruined the effort. This was Soderblom's fourth straight defeat, and he's allowed 16 goals while going 0-2-2 in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old netminder is 6-11-3 with a 2.97 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 21 appearances. Petr Mrazek will likely start versus the Wild on Sunday.