Arvid Soderblom News: Keeps it close in loss

Soderblom stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The final score looks bad, but Soderblom kept the Blackhawks in it as long as he was on the ice. Despite a strong effort, he dropped to 1-3-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .934 save percentage through five outings this season. Laurent Brossoit's recovery from knee surgery has taken much longer than anticipated and is not near a conclusion, but the Blackhawks haven't needed to rush him back thanks to Soderblom's strong play in the backup role. The team returns home to face the Ducks on Tuesday, though it'll likely be Petr Mrazek between the pipes for that contest.