Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Picks up win No. 10 in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Soderblom stopped 18 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old netminder reached 10 wins for the first time in his career with the performance. Assuming he doesn't see action in Chicago's regular-season finale Tuesday in Ottawa, Soderblom wraps up his campaign with a 3.18 GAA, .898 save percentage and 10-18-7 record over 36 outings. A restricted free agent in the offseason, it's not clear if he'll factor into Chicago's 2025-26 plans with the team having Spencer Knight and Laurent Brossoit (knee) set to make a combined $7.8 million.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
