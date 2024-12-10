Arvid Soderblom News: Sharp in Monday's win

Soderblom turned aside 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Will Cuylle banged a shorthanded goal past him on a rebound inside the final minute of the first period, but otherwise, Soderblom had an answer for everything New York fired at him -- Artemi Panarin, in particular, had a frustrating night, getting denied on all seven of his shots. The 25-year-old netminder is in line for a heavy workload in the short term with Petr Mrazek (groin) sidelined, and he seems up to the task. Through nine appearances this season, Soderblom has a 2.41 GAA and a .921 save percentage, although just a 2-6-1 record to show for it.