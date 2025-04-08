Fantasy Hockey
Austin Watson headshot

Austin Watson News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Watson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday under emergency conditions.

Watson has been limited to just eight NHL appearances this year, in which he notched two goals, seven assists and 21 hits while averaging a meager 6:10 of ice time. Unless the Wings can put together a last-minute surge for a playoff spot, the only postseason action coming for Watson this year figures to be with the Griffins.

Austin Watson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
