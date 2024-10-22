Auston Matthews News: Nets PP goal Monday

Matthews scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Matthews endured a tough start to the season and went pointless over his first three outings, but he's responded admirably with a three-game point streak, notching three goals and two assists in that span. This time, the star center scored Toronto's second goal with a wrister less than two minutes into the second period, and that would end up being the game-winning goal. It's worth noting that three of Matthews' five points have come with the man advantage, and he'll aim to keep that streak alive Tuesday on the road against Columbus.