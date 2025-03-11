Ben Chiarot News: Dry spell hits 11

Chiarot fired three shots on goal and blocked two shots in 19:51 of ice time during Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

As Detroit's game has taken a downturn, so has Chiarot, with another game passing by without him recording a point. He plays on the Red Wings' top pair with Moritz Seider, but the 33-year-old has not picked up a point and is minus-8 in his last 11 games. He's currently on pace for his worst offensive output as a Red Wing, sitting at just nine points through 63 games. He will need to be a big part of any Detroit turnaround, but fantasy managers should stay away from Chiarot as it stands right now.