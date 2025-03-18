Fantasy Hockey
Ben Chiarot headshot

Ben Chiarot News: Grabs helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Chiarot notched an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Chiarot has a helper in two of his last three contests following a 12-game slump. The 33-year-old is not known to be a generally productive player for fantasy managers, but he can chip in some hits and blocks for those that need to target the physical categories. For the season, the defenseman has 11 points, 94 shots on net, 51 PIM, 106 hits and 121 blocked shots over 67 appearances.

Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings
