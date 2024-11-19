Ben Hutton Injury: Lands on LTIR

Hutton (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Hutton is week-to-week after suffering an upper-body injury in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Washington. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances while posting six shots on goal, five blocked shots and three hits. Following his placement on LTIR, Hutton won't be eligible to play until at least Dec. 12 against Winnipeg. Vegas called up forwards Jonas Rondbjerg and Mason Morelli in corresponding moves while adding Mark Stone (lower body) to injured reserve.