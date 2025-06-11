Ben McCartney News: Agrees to two-year extension

McCartney signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Mammoth on Wednesday.

McCartney had 16 goals, 33 points and 86 PIM across 63 regular-season appearances with AHL Tucson in 2024-25. The 23-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since logging two games with Arizona back in 2021-22, but there's a chance he might eventually establish himself at the top level in a fourth-line role.