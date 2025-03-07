Ben Meyers News: Demoted to minors

Meyers was shipped down to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Meyers has appeared in eight games for the Kraken this season but has yet to register a point while averaging 8:21 of ice time. If the 26-year-old winger does get called back up during the rest of the campaign, he figures to slot into a bottom-six role where he will offer minimal offensive upside.