Ben Meyers News: Lands one-year contract

Meyers signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Seattle on Monday.

Despite it being a one-way contract, Meyers will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. He produced 23 tallies and 28 assists in 57 regular-season games for AHL Coachella Valley in 2024-25 before adding one goal and two helpers in six playoff outings. The 26-year-old forward didn't earn a point in eight NHL regular-season appearances with Seattle in 2024-25 while posting four shots on goal and nine hits.