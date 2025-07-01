Benjamin Gleason News: Inks two-way with Minnesota

Gleason signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild, PuckPedia reports.

This is Gleason's fourth organization after previous stints in Dallas, Edmonton and Philadelphia's systems. Between AHL Bakersfield and Lehigh Valley during the 2024-25 regular season, the 27-year-old had three goals and 15 assists in 36 outings. He'll likely remain in the AHL for the start of 2025-26.