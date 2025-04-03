Blake Coleman News: Showcases special-teams skills

Coleman scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Coleman got in on a shorthanded breakaway midway through the second period, and he scored what would be the game-winner. The 33-year-old then padded the Flames' lead with a power-play marker in the third. Coleman has five power-play points and three shorthanded points this season, though this was his first goal on the penalty kill in 2024-25 after he had a career-best four of them last year. Overall, he's at 15 goals, 34 points, 180 shots on net, 160 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 75 appearances. It's not the same as his 30-goal, 54-point eruption in 2023-24, but this year's work is pretty normal for Coleman.