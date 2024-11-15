Blake Lizotte Injury: On injured reserve
Lizotte (concussion) was put on injured reserve Friday.
Lizotte last played Wednesday, so this move can be retroactive to that date. Pittsburgh activated Matt Nieto (knee) off injured reserve in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Lizotte has two goals, 13 hits and four blocks in seven appearances in 2024-25. When he's healthy, Lizotte will be back in the mix for a spot on Pittsburgh's fourth line.
