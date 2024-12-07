Blake Lizotte News: Continues to produce

Lizotte notched a goal and added three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Lizotte couldn't extend his multi-point streak to three games, but he continues to thrive in recent games and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last five appearances, posting three goals and three assists in that span. Lizotte has been limited to 12 games this season, but his point-per-game ratio is at 0.67, which would represent a career-high mark for him. The only way for him to enter fantasy relevancy would be to secure a steady spot in the lineup, though.