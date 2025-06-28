Blake Vanek News: Grabbed by Ottawa in Round 3

Vanek was the 93rd overall pick by Ottawa in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The bloodlines run strong with this pick, with Vanek being the son of former NHL sniper Thomas Vanek. Like his dad, Blake is huge (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and can really shoot the puck. He lacks ideal speed, but the scoring touch is legitimate. Vanek dominated the Minnesota high school scene last season (22 goals, 53 points in 29 games) before a late nine-game trial with Chicago of the USHL. Vanek will spend this coming season with Wenatchee of the WHL.