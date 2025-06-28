Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Blake Vanek headshot

Blake Vanek News: Grabbed by Ottawa in Round 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Vanek was the 93rd overall pick by Ottawa in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The bloodlines run strong with this pick, with Vanek being the son of former NHL sniper Thomas Vanek. Like his dad, Blake is huge (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and can really shoot the puck. He lacks ideal speed, but the scoring touch is legitimate. Vanek dominated the Minnesota high school scene last season (22 goals, 53 points in 29 games) before a late nine-game trial with Chicago of the USHL. Vanek will spend this coming season with Wenatchee of the WHL.

Blake Vanek
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now