Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Ends five-game slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Horvat posted an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Horvat snapped a five-game point drought, though he has gone nine games without a goal, earning just three assists in that span. It's clear Horvat's offense has suffered with the absences of his season-opening linemates, Anthony Duclair (leg) and Mathew Barzal (upper body). Neither of their returns are imminent, so Horvat will have to focus on doing what he can for now. The 29-year-old center has contributed 15 points, 69 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-3 rating over 23 appearances.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now