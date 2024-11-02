Bo Horvat News: Goal, assist in win

Horvat netted a goal and produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Horvat led New York's attack in absence of Mathew Barzal (upper body) on Friday, and it was the former's first multi-point effort of the season. Horvat fired a team-high eight shots on goal, and he added one hit and a plus-2 rating in 20:54 of ice time. The left-shot center will be heavily relied upon for offensive production while Anthony Duclair (lower body) and Barzal are sidelined. Horvat is tied for second on the team in points with seven (four goals, three assists) through 11 contests.