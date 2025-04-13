Bo Horvat News: Provides game's only goal in win

Horvat netted an even-strength goal on a game-high six shots and went plus-1 in Sunday's 1-0 win over New Jersey.

Horvat was in the right place at the right time when he intercepted a Timo Meier pass in the slot and ripped one past Jacob Markstrom late in the second period. The 30-year-old Horvat has scored in back-to-back games, which puts him two goals shy of 30, a mark he has reached in three straight campaigns. New York has two games left on its schedule, so that feat remains a possibility for Horvat. The left-shot center has been productive at even strength in 2024-25, but just seven of his 57 points (28 goals, 29 helpers) have come on the power play, a considerable downturn from the 18 he garnered in 2023-24.