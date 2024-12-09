Bo Horvat News: Scores empty-netter Sunday

Horvat scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Horvat closed out the scoring for the Isles with an empty-netter in the final minute of the third period. That was Horvat's seventh goal of the season, and while the 29-year-old continues to endure a slow start compared to his previous two seasons, he's showing signs of turning things around. The star playmaker has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last seven games, recording two goals and five assists in that span. He's also found twice in back-to-back contests for the first time in 2024-25.