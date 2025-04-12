Bo Horvat News: Seven points in last seven games

Horvat had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

His goal was clutch -- he knotted the game 3-3 with 1:01 remaining in the third period to force overtime. Horvat is a tenacious guy, but his offense has dropped this season after delivering 71 goals and 148 points over the last two years. He currently has 27 goals and 56 points this season, but he does have seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last seven games. Like every other Islander, Horvat has had a meh season, so this run is a nice way to turn the page. He'll put it behind him in the offseason and bring a fresh aggression to 2025-26.