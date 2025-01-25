Boone Jenner Injury: Practicing Saturday

Jenner (shoulder) skated before practice Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Jenner remained on the ice in a regular jersey during practice. It is the first time he has been on the ice with his teammates since suffering his injury at practice just before the start of the regular season. A return date remains unclear, but Jenner's return could occur when the Blue Jackets return to action after the 4 Nations Face-Off. He had 22 goals, 13 assists and 119 hits over 58 regular-season games in 2023-24.