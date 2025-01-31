Brad Marchand News: Strikes on power play in loss

Marchand scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and logged 14 PIM in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Marchand got the Bruins on the board in the first period. The winger's frustration ultimately boiled over after the Jets built up a lead in the third period, and he ended up with a misconduct to add to his two minor penalties earlier in the game. He concludes January with an active three-game point streak and racked up nine points, 39 shots, 28 PIM and 21 hits over 14 appearances for the month. Overall, the captain has 19 goals, 40 points (10 on the power play), 152 shots on net, 59 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 53 contests.