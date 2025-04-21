Braden Schneider Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Schneider (shoulder) missed the final two games of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Monday.

Schneider mentioned he had been playing through the issue but wanted to address it before the 2025-26 campaign. He expects to be ready for training camp in the fall. Schneider had six goals, 21 points, 95 shots on net, 145 blocked shots and 146 hits across 80 appearances in 2024-25.