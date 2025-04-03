Brady Tkachuk Injury: Not available Thursday
Tkachuk (upper body) will not play Thursday versus Tampa Bay and remains day-to-day, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Tkachuk will miss his second consecutive game. The 25-year-old was held without a point in his last three games and has 29 goals, 26 assists, 227 hits, 293 shots on goal and 23 power play points across 71 outings in 2024-25. Fabian Zetterlund will remain on the top line in place of Tkachuk. Tkachuk could return as early as Saturday versus the Panthers.
