Tkachuk (upper body) won't play against Columbus on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Tkachuk will miss his fourth straight game, and it remains unclear when he will return to the lineup. He has accounted for 29 goals, 55 points, 293 shots on net, 227 hits and 123 PIM across 71 appearances this season. Due to Tkachuk's absence, Fabian Zetterlund will remain on the top line.