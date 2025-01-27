Fantasy Hockey
Brady Tkachuk

Brady Tkachuk News: Ends slump Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Tkachuk scored a goal, took four shots and recorded two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Tkachuk finally snapped a 10-game slump with his third-period goal, giving him 19 on the year. The slump, which went from Jan. 9 to Jan. 26, certainly changed his rest-of-season projections, but the 25-year-old is too talented to continue struggling at this rate. He has 19 goals and 20 assists across 50 contests this season, so he was essentially producing at a rate close to a point-per-game before this slump.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
