Brady Tkachuk News: Pockets two points in loss

Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Tkachuk and Nick Cousins assisted on each other's goals in the third period as the Senators dug out of a 2-0 hole. This was Tkachuk's fourth goal in five games. The power winger has 10 points, 30 shots on net, 20 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances this season. He's maintained a point-per-game pace in just one of his first six campaigns, but Tkachuk is off to an excellent start in 2024-25.