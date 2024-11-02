Brady Tkachuk News: Tallies in win

Tkachuk scored a goal on two shots, added seven hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Tkachuk's tally midway through the second period put the Senators ahead 2-0. The power winger has racked up four goals and three assists during his active four-game point streak. In that span, he's also recorded multiple shots on net and hits in every contest, with his seven hits Saturday being a season-high. The 25-year-old is at seven goals, 15 points, 44 shots, 35 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 outings overall.