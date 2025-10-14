Bussi is slated to make his NHL debut Tuesday in San Jose, as he's currently serving as the No. 2 netminder behind Frederik Andersen due to Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) being on injured reserve. The 27-year-old Bussi has appeared in at least 32 regular-season games with AHL Providence in each of the last three years, most recently registering a 15-14-3 record, .907 save percentage and 2.77 GAA over 33 outings in 2024-25. He'll face a Sharks club that is 0-0-2 but has found the back of the net nine times across its first two games.