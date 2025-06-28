Brandon Gorzynski News: Nabbed by Dallas in Round 4

Gorzynski was the 126th overall pick by Dallas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gorzynski consistently improved throughout the course of the season, earning a larger and larger role with WHL Calgary. The Arizona native closed with 17 goals and 42 points in 68 games before adding eight points in 11 postseason appearances. A physical center with some size (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and speed, Gorzynski competes hard and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. His future development hinges on how much his offensive game improves in the coming years. As is, he projects as a bottom-six penalty killer.