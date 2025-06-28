Menu
Brandon Gorzynski News: Nabbed by Dallas in Round 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Gorzynski was the 126th overall pick by Dallas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gorzynski consistently improved throughout the course of the season, earning a larger and larger role with WHL Calgary. The Arizona native closed with 17 goals and 42 points in 68 games before adding eight points in 11 postseason appearances. A physical center with some size (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and speed, Gorzynski competes hard and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. His future development hinges on how much his offensive game improves in the coming years. As is, he projects as a bottom-six penalty killer.

Brandon Gorzynski
Dallas Stars
